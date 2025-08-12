This is it! After years of hard work, Echoes of the End is now available to the public! It’s been a journey beyond compare, and we couldn’t be happier with where we are today. But the work doesn’t stop yet! There will be a Day 1 patch dropping in just a few hours, and in the coming days, weeks and months we’ll be continuing to update and fix any issues you guys come across as you play (though hopefully they will be minimal!)



We won’t take up any more of your time reading this. The game is out, go play it! But we’ll leave you with a link to our launch trailer, that we hope gets you in the mood to go kick some ass.

From the bottom of our hearts here at Myrkur Games, thank you for coming on this journey alongside us. Make sure you follow this community hub for future updates and patch notes, and as ever, we look forward to seeing you in Aema.



