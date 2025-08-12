Hello there, fellow Tiny Terrace enjoyers! 🌿🌱🌞



Here's an update of what was changed/added in the past couple of patches.

Also, sorry It took a little bit to get these out some of them have been fixed for days but I was trying to also get some other things into the patch before releasing.



On a side note, the mobile version was released, if you want to check it out heres the links:

iOS: Tiny Terraces on iOS Android: Tiny Terraces on Android

(this patch will be sent soon, but has to be approved so some stuff will still be broken on there.)



(as of v0.90.681.7530)

🔨Here are some things that I have fixed/changed.

Added some UI to the Cooking Pots and Juice Barrels, when hovering over those buildings you will now see the progress, as well as when you hover over the items when swapping recipes they will now show the names.

Added missing description of Hedge Fence

Slightly adjusted some ui

Now can zoom out further

Fixed rounding issues which was causing stuff like 1240 to be rounded to "12,k" instead of "1.2k"

Changed rounding from midpoint to towards zero.

Fixed oat juice not having a name.

Fixed translations for Jelly/Jam/Juice sometimes having their suffix removed

Fixed visibility button disappearing with progress goals when completing all of them.

Sprinklers now show their range when hovered over

Adjusted water particles of longer range sprinklers

Fixed playtime rounding displayed in the save slots in the main menu

Fixed some performance issues with Inventory

Did some big performance improvements, 4 improvements which average to ~91% better performance of those.

Cut some unnecessary calculations

Fixed Tree taps not visually showing as filled

Fixed an issue with area planting

Fixed the Great Sprinkler saying the wrong range.

Fixed Shop & Inventory tabs not being sized to fit the width of the menu.

Fixed some issues with the Building movement

Fixed notifications of the shop items being visible outside the menu.

(?) Fixed all remaining issues with Juice barrels and Cooking Pots

(?) = possible fix

📃Known Issues:

The progress goal popup has some visual issues and errors

Fellas standing around doing nothing

Hat UI is broken, and if a hat is equipped it doesn't load back in

Loading back in sometimes malfunctions, causing a clearing of some amount of your farm. (possibly fixed)

Autoseeder gets stuck, sometimes doesn't detect empty plantable tiles next to it, and sometimes also repeatedly tries to plant the same already planted tile.

Strange visuals with the fellas after a while of playing.

Clicking outside the window then back in with the middle mouse shifts the camera randomly

(?) Performance degrades over time \[Probably because of memory leaks(but currently unsure)]

Crashes sometimes \[Also probably because of memory leaks(but currently unsure)]

Various visual issues

Some egg delivery fellas stand in a place making the eggs ungrabbable

Cooking Pot uses wrong sounds

Duplication of buildings.

I will continue to patch up the game. Thanks for checking out the game! :D



I'll should start adding new content soon, while continuing to fix stuff, so stay tuned.





Try out the game if you haven't :)



