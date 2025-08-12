V1.07 Patch Notes:
In this update, we added powerups that have a 2.5% chance to drop from zombies in Onslaught mode. So far, we've added Double Score, which doubles the score you earn for 20 seconds, and Boom, which creates a large explosion instantly.
We also updated the textures for the Jade and Gold weapon skins for the Pistol.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed more train health glitches.
Additions / Changes:
Completed the Jade and Gold weapon skins.
Double Score and Boom powerups for Onslaught mode.
Changed files in this update