V1.07 Patch Notes:

In this update, we added powerups that have a 2.5% chance to drop from zombies in Onslaught mode. So far, we've added Double Score, which doubles the score you earn for 20 seconds, and Boom, which creates a large explosion instantly.

We also updated the textures for the Jade and Gold weapon skins for the Pistol.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed more train health glitches.

Additions / Changes: