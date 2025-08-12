Patch notes:

Added Chapter 5 - the first chapter of episode 2!

Tons of minor bugfixes/typos.

Added a "Previously" on to the beginning of Chapter 5. This can be skipped via a button up top. It may be slightly buggy as it was a literal last minute addition, but I did do as much testing as I could manage, so hopefully not!

New minigame - only available on certain paths - disabled if minigames are turned off.

Updates to Statistics App. Fanlyhub didn't get an update this release, but it's possibly it may get one in a later patch.