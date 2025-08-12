Patch notes:
Added Chapter 5 - the first chapter of episode 2!
Tons of minor bugfixes/typos.
Added a "Previously" on to the beginning of Chapter 5. This can be skipped via a button up top. It may be slightly buggy as it was a literal last minute addition, but I did do as much testing as I could manage, so hopefully not!
New minigame - only available on certain paths - disabled if minigames are turned off.
Updates to Statistics App. Fanlyhub didn't get an update this release, but it's possibly it may get one in a later patch.
4k+ New renders, 30+ Animations, 60+ New Music tracks, and tons of new story content!
As always, check the community hub or discord to report any bugs. Walkthrough is currently awaiting approval, and will hopefully be available soon - more info on that when the DLC is available - ETA unknown, but ASAP!
