Welcome to the most colorful update ever!





You now have the ability to change your own tank color in singleplayer! Long gone are the days of being a blue tank, now you can be any color tank you desire! Ever wanted your tank treads to stay on screen longer? Well now you can! Set the amount of time tank treads will stay on screen for in settings. (Note that longer times may come with possible performance impacts over time) Ready for a new challenge? This update brings two new block types: Sand & Spikes! Sand will cut in half the speed of any tank driving over it. Spikes will shoot up out of the ground after charging up and instantly kill any tank that's above it. This update also comes with 10 new Endless mode levels (featuring the new blocks) for your enjoyment! More bugfixes and features are listed below.

Patch Notes:

|----------- New Features -----------|

-Added Player Color Customization

-Added Tank Tread Lifespan Setting

-Added New Message of Encouragements

-Added 10 New Endless mode Levels

-Added Sand Block Type

-Added Spike Block Type

|----------- Updates/Fixes -----------|

-Updated Some UI Visuals

-Already obtained upgrades will now show on the upgrade screen

-Fixed Shield Upgrade appearing after obtaining

-Fixed Reset Button Exploit

-Adjusted Tank spawns in endless

-New Block Colors

-Updated Cursor Icon

-Fixed Tanks spawning in endless mode with no AI

-Fixed a soft lock in an endless level