Hey everyone!

We're back with another update based on your valuable feedback!

Patch ver. 1.04 & 1.05 are now live, bringing more stability and a few quality-of-life improvements to make your time in Artis Impact even better.

Here’s a look at what we’ve tweaked:

Breeder Boss Battle: Fixed an issue that could cause a tinted black screen during the fight.

Chef Mario's Early Arrival: Fixed a sequence break where Chef Mario could appear before his intended interview scene.

Arsenic Tutorial Loop: Leni will now only provide the arsenic poisoning tutorial once, allowing her mini-game to be triggered correctly afterward.

Pineapple Pizza Predicament: You'll no longer get stuck in the kitchen if the special Pineapple Pizza event triggers while Akane is working.

Meiji Spa Stipend: Players will now correctly receive their $600 allowance for the Meiji Spa trip.

Farfield Foray: You can no longer wander into Farfield before accepting the relevant quest from the Commander.

Performance Boost: Significantly reduced lag when using a fully upgraded Black Beauty with the Serpent Core and C-Core.

More Save Slots: We've added two more manual save slots for your convenience!

A New Friend - Timeroid!: A new NPC, Timeroid, has appeared in town! Find them to fast-forward time whenever you need.

Shiny White Mist Drop Rate: Increased the discovery chance for Shiny White Mist from 8% to 25%.

Localization Fixes: Made some minor fixes to the Simplified Chinese text. Updated Korean localization text for Timeroid. Fixed a train ticket error message (Russian language).

Screenshot Function: You can now press F12 to take a screenshot! Please note these are saved locally in your game folder (Artis/screenshots) and are not connected to Steam's screenshot manager.

Thank you for your continued support and for helping us make Artis Impact the best it can be!

Mas