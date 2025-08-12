Hey everyone!
We're back with another update based on your valuable feedback!
Patch ver. 1.04 & 1.05 are now live, bringing more stability and a few quality-of-life improvements to make your time in Artis Impact even better.
Here’s a look at what we’ve tweaked:
Breeder Boss Battle: Fixed an issue that could cause a tinted black screen during the fight.
Chef Mario's Early Arrival: Fixed a sequence break where Chef Mario could appear before his intended interview scene.
Arsenic Tutorial Loop: Leni will now only provide the arsenic poisoning tutorial once, allowing her mini-game to be triggered correctly afterward.
Pineapple Pizza Predicament: You'll no longer get stuck in the kitchen if the special Pineapple Pizza event triggers while Akane is working.
Meiji Spa Stipend: Players will now correctly receive their $600 allowance for the Meiji Spa trip.
Farfield Foray: You can no longer wander into Farfield before accepting the relevant quest from the Commander.
Performance Boost: Significantly reduced lag when using a fully upgraded Black Beauty with the Serpent Core and C-Core.
More Save Slots: We've added two more manual save slots for your convenience!
A New Friend - Timeroid!: A new NPC, Timeroid, has appeared in town! Find them to fast-forward time whenever you need.
Shiny White Mist Drop Rate: Increased the discovery chance for Shiny White Mist from 8% to 25%.
Localization Fixes:
Made some minor fixes to the Simplified Chinese text.
Updated Korean localization text for Timeroid.
Fixed a train ticket error message (Russian language).
Screenshot Function: You can now press F12 to take a screenshot! Please note these are saved locally in your game folder (Artis/screenshots) and are not connected to Steam's screenshot manager.
Thank you for your continued support and for helping us make Artis Impact the best it can be!
