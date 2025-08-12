 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19562887 Edited 12 August 2025 – 14:26:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome to the Elemtnalist update.

  • Orange dust : fire damage

  • purple dust : posion damage

  • Dragon realm and such have elemental immunities

  • 2 new staffs

Hot fix and bug exploit fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2358221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link