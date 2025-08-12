 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19562804 Edited 12 August 2025 – 03:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

  • When dropping a box closed with any amount of products, grabbing it back, it refills the box

  • Arrow cursor hit area was not accurate

Features

  • Now posters can have 3 different sides

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 3740222
