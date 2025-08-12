- Fixed a bug where scaling starts out at 125% in Normal mode (should be 100%).
- (Mobile) the "More Info" screen now updates live.
The patch will come to mobile platforms later, after the review period.
Mobile Promotional CodesThanks for requesting so many free promo codes via our contact form. I've replied to every e-mail and sent codes to everyone who asked for them. For those of you who didn't receive it, it's because:
- It's in your Spam folder. These types of e-mails can get flagged as spam very easily.
- You entered the incorrect e-mail address. A few people have done this. Unfortunately I have no way to respond to you if this happens.
- You didn't specify if you wanted an Android or iOS code. I replied to these e-mails asking which platform you want to play on, but some people haven't replied to me (check your Spam folder)!
There's still plenty of Google Play and App Store codes available! If you want a code, use the contact form, or send me an e-mail directly at support@swordreforged.com, or message me on Twitter/X (@ItsMeLIkadev).
Thanks, and have fun!
Changed files in this update