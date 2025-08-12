【Patch Summary】

・Added upgrade options for all weapons

・Added upgrade options for all skills

With this update, all weapons and skills now support four standard upgrade options.

Ultimate Skills now support two upgrade options.

【Weapon Upgrade List】

\[Pulse Rifle]

Phase Modulation Energy Bullet

– The Secondary Attack's Projectile Can Ignore Terrain.

\[Smart Rifle]

Suppression Wave

– Adds A Special Wave To The Energy Bullet, Causing Enemies To Be Stunned When The Secondary Attack Explodes.

\[Seeker Rifle]

Discharge Cell

– When the summoning is complete, a plasma spark will be generated, dealing damage to the surrounding area.

\[Missile Launcher]

Renewable Fuel

– Adds Regenerative Components To The Missile's Propellant Fuel. If The Missile Is Destroyed In Combat Without Causing Damage, It Will Create Residue.

\[Cluster Launcher]

Missile Auxiliary Loader

– Stores extra missiles. When using secondary attack, you will keep having full ammo in your loader.

\[Flamethrower]

Ultra High Temperature Condenser

– Increases The Temperature Of The Flames Emitted. Increases The Maximum Accumulation Limit Of Burns And Causes Them To Inflict Damage More Frequently. (Limited To Burns Caused By The Flamethrower)

\[Acid Sprayer]

Compression Nozzle

– A nozzle that compresses the solution into a small diameter to spray more efficiently. The solution's firing interval and distance are increased.

\[Extinguisher]

Condensing Condenser

– Causes rapid clotting. Allows the secondary attack of the firearm to destroy enemy projectiles and shields.

\[Combat Shotgun]

Fragment Barrel

– Defeating enemies or landing a critical hit may generate additional projectiles.

\[Double Barrell Shotgun]

Tactical Barrel Cover

– If the rapid reload fails, the power and range of your melee attacks will be temporarily increased.

\[Laser Drill]

Heat Resistant Barrel

– A barrel that allows you to withstand overheating further, making it to reach a higher charge level.

\[Saw Blade Launcher]

Fragmentation Module

– If the spinning saw blade is destroyed by enemy attack, it will split into smaller blades even it is overloaded.

\[Welding Gun]

Discharge Capacitor

– Basic attacks have a chance to trigger an electric spark,

dealing AoE damage in the vicinity.

\[Minigun]

Heat Resistant Barrel

(Same upgrade as Laser Drill)

– A barrel that allows you to withstand overheating further, making it to reach a higher charge level.

\[Force Blaster]

Overvoltage Battery

– A battery with a strong voltage. It greatly increases the charging ability and have a chance to damage enemies while charging.

\[Plasma Centrifuge]

Afterglow Diode

– Replacing your weapon with a plasma centrifuge which will generate 1 to 3 plasma spheres.

\[Harmony Gun]

Discharge Cell

(Same as Seeker Rifle)

– When the summoning is complete, a plasma spark will be generated, dealing damage to the surrounding area.

\[Riff Breaker]

Resonant Induction Cell

– When You Use An Auxiliary Attack With The Remaining Ammunition At Maximum, A Shockwave Is Generated From The Sound Wave.

\[Bluewing Hatcher]

Dorsal Carapace

– Bluewing's Carapace Grows Sharp Portions. If Bluewing Collides With An Enemy While Flying, It Will Inflict Some Damage.

\[Tachyon Blade]

Repulsion Condenser

– Destroying or reflecting projectiles with melee attacks

has a chance to temporarily boost charge speed.

\[Sledgehammer]

Floating Condenser

– Increases The Hover Time When Swinging The Hammer.

\[Chainsaw]

Heat Resistant Cover

– A cover that allows you to withstand overheating further, making it to reach a higher charge level.

\[Tachyon Spear]

Vortex Condenser

– When Charged, A Well-Timed Attack Creates A Vortex That Reflects Projectiles Across A Wide Area.

\[Ascaron]

Repulsion Accumulator

– Destroying Or Reflecting A Projectile With A Melee Attack Grants A {\[chance]} Chance To Accumulate Essence.

【Skill Upgrade List】

\[Auto-Turret Deployment]

Cluster Bomb

– Adds additional cluster bomb to the automatic turret. Firing cluster bombs regularly.

\[Dive]

Energy Transition

– Killing an enemy with a dive resets the dive's cooldown and temporarily increases your movement speed.

\[Shield]

Offensive Shield

– Using the shield will create 4 plasma spheres.

Resource Distortion Field

– Using a shield will temporarily reduce your primary weapon's ammo consumption and reload time.

\[Gravity Bomb]

Gravitational Nucleon

– After the Gravity Bomb's effect over, a shockwave will occur shortly afterwards.

Additional Bombs

– Increases the number of gravity bombs you can carry.

\[Grenade]

Exo Arm

– Increases throwing power by attaching mechanical fibers that assist the forearm muscles.(Applies to all throw-type weapons while grenade is equipped.)

Loose Fastener

– Has a chance to drop a second grenade beneath your feet when throwing.

\[Hacking Wave]

Echo

– Hacking Wave reflects normal enemy projectiles.

\[Interceptor Launch]

Second Strategy

– When an interceptor disappears or explodes, there is a {\[chance]} chance that a pulse grenade firecracker will explode.

\[Med Kit]

Medical StimPack

– Using a medical kit will grant you the stimpack effect.

\[Rush]

Chain Collision

– Defeating an enemy with a Rush has a chance to

grant a temporary attack boost.

\[Stimpack]

Emergency Steam Pack

– When you are dying or take damage during it, you will automatically gain the stimpack effect (Cooldown in 30 seconds).

Hormonal Disruption

– Whenever You Use A Stimpack During Battle, You Will Gain An Attack Power Boost. This Effect Stacks But Lasts Only During That Stage.

\[Summon Watson]

Settlement Module

– Whenever Watson Kills An Enemy Directly, He Generates A Small Amount Of Credits.

Emp Emergency Escape Module

– When watson retreats, it will generate EMP, stunning enemies within a large range, destroying shields and removing normal projectiles.

\[FIRE Sale]

Secure Hacking

– Using Firesail Will Grant You A Shield.

\[Mental Wave]

Ultrashortwave

– The Psychic Wave Causes Implosion, Burn, And Electrocution To Enemies.

【Other Fixes】

・Reduced the cost of several existing upgrades.