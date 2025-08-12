 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19562626 Edited 12 August 2025 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
New Content:

  • Bottom string Bikini with 3 colour variations: pink, black and golden.

  • Top String Bikini with 3 colour variations: pink, black and golden.

  • Sun Visor Hat with 3 colour variations: pink, black and shite.

Bug Fixing:

  • Fixed broken main animations: clipping body parts, non-synchronized pounding, and such.

  • Fixed broken mini game animations: clipping body parts, non-synchronized pounding, and such.

  • Fixed bug that occured when switching animations during the mini game.

  • Fixed hair rendering material: it was darker than in the trailer

  • Fixed missing localized button info popups

  • Fixed missing text translations such as the exit game confirmation message

  • Fixed missing POV camera feature that was lost in the build rollback.

Other Changes:

  • Modified the body textures for the nipples to stand out more.

  • Added eye blinking and jaw variations so the characters faces (hopefully) won't look as stiff dolls.

  • Tweaked lighting and post process effects for some scenes.

  • Added a mini game window with instructions and the options of starting it or cancelling.

  • Added a time bar for the mini game.

  • Increased the mini game's gold reward amount by x2.

  • Decreased the price of the environments:

    Environment

    Old Pricing

    New Pricing

    Bedroom (morning time)

    -

    -

    Bedroom (afternoon time)

    2000

    1200

    Bedroom (night time)

    2000

    1200

    Back Alley

    2500

    1500

    Beach

    2750

    1750

    Classroom

    3000

    2000

    Forest (morning time)

    3200

    2200

    Forest (afternoon time)

    3200

    2200

    Forest (night time)

    3200

    2200

Since there still is a lot of stuff to be fixed, I'm planning to work on another update in the future.
Feel free to share your opinions and suggestions for future changes you want to see in the game.

