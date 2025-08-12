New Content:
Bottom string Bikini with 3 colour variations: pink, black and golden.
Top String Bikini with 3 colour variations: pink, black and golden.
Sun Visor Hat with 3 colour variations: pink, black and shite.
Bug Fixing:
Fixed broken main animations: clipping body parts, non-synchronized pounding, and such.
Fixed broken mini game animations: clipping body parts, non-synchronized pounding, and such.
Fixed bug that occured when switching animations during the mini game.
Fixed hair rendering material: it was darker than in the trailer
Fixed missing localized button info popups
Fixed missing text translations such as the exit game confirmation message
Fixed missing POV camera feature that was lost in the build rollback.
Other Changes:
Modified the body textures for the nipples to stand out more.
Added eye blinking and jaw variations so the characters faces (hopefully) won't look as stiff dolls.
Tweaked lighting and post process effects for some scenes.
Added a mini game window with instructions and the options of starting it or cancelling.
Added a time bar for the mini game.
Increased the mini game's gold reward amount by x2.
Decreased the price of the environments:
Environment
Old Pricing
New Pricing
Bedroom (morning time)
-
-
Bedroom (afternoon time)
2000
1200
Bedroom (night time)
2000
1200
Back Alley
2500
1500
Beach
2750
1750
Classroom
3000
2000
Forest (morning time)
3200
2200
Forest (afternoon time)
3200
2200
Forest (night time)
3200
2200
Since there still is a lot of stuff to be fixed, I'm planning to work on another update in the future.
Feel free to share your opinions and suggestions for future changes you want to see in the game.
Changed files in this update