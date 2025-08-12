 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19562551 Edited 12 August 2025 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
System(s) Changes:
  • Optimized some stuff in Per-Tick AI Behavior.
  • Added a little tile occupation animation.
  • Changed how the AI behaves (clears incursions, prioritizes clean advancements of the frontline, et cetera).

Data Changes:
  • Incorporated research done in ⁠game-relevant-information-contr… into initial army size data.

Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed bug where Suzerain nations reinforce their frontline with their vassals (vassals are now considered allies of their suzerains).

Known Bugs:
  • All units freeze for some reason when certain unknown conditions are met (the game just freezes, but the player can orbit around and frames are generated just fine). I'll work on fixing this bug tomorrow.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3920531
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3920532
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3920533
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link