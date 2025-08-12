- Optimized some stuff in Per-Tick AI Behavior.
- Added a little tile occupation animation.
- Changed how the AI behaves (clears incursions, prioritizes clean advancements of the frontline, et cetera).
Data Changes:
- Incorporated research done in game-relevant-information-contr… into initial army size data.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bug where Suzerain nations reinforce their frontline with their vassals (vassals are now considered allies of their suzerains).
Known Bugs:
- All units freeze for some reason when certain unknown conditions are met (the game just freezes, but the player can orbit around and frames are generated just fine). I'll work on fixing this bug tomorrow.
