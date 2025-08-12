 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19562504 Edited 12 August 2025 – 04:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Shortest patch notes ever this time :D

  • We fucked up an animation that breaks the game. Whoops, sorry.

  • We un-fucked it!

That's it for now! Thank you as always for everything you guys do to support Love Sucks.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1719311
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1719312
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1719313
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link