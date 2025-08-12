- Reworked looting tasks which now have a duration and hero animation.

- Reworked how fishing tasks finish to fix the casting while moving bug.

- Fixed a bug where the quests were not sorting correctly.

- Post session stats no longer count enemy reaps.

- Treks - > Runs.

- Autocasting now activates by default.

- Autocast should no longer get stuck on when wiping a save.

- Echo | Tasks is now the default starting buff.

- Fixed a bug where return on death would send the player back into a run after the death timer expired.

- Fixed an issue where the last saved was not accounting for auto saves.

- Library now shows quests instead of goals.

- Added new users top the credits.

- Steam cloud is now enabled fopr everyone.

- New save regression detection system. Wow that's a mouthful.



I am now working on a new gearing system. This means that for the next few days there won't be new versions on the main branch. You can get the latest unstable version if you're on windows under the games properties>Beta