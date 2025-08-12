New Features:
- Steam Achievements — Start unlocking your feats of glory!
- More Rounds Added — Push your endurance further than before.
- New Enemy Types — Face fresh challenges with unique attack patterns.
Gameplay Changes:
-Altered Enemy Scaling — Difficulty ramps more smoothly as you progress.
- Reduced Enemy Numbers in Waves — Fewer foes at once, but they hit harder.
- Increased Player Health — Gives you more breathing room in intense fights.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed audio distortion in certain combat situations.
- Fixed damage numbers not spawning when hitting enemies.
⚒ Thanks for joining the fight in Early Access! Your feedback is vital — share your thoughts on the Community Hub so we can keep refining Alebound together.
Alebound 0.5.0 Early Access Release
New Features:
