New Features:



- Steam Achievements — Start unlocking your feats of glory!



- More Rounds Added — Push your endurance further than before.



- New Enemy Types — Face fresh challenges with unique attack patterns.



Gameplay Changes:



-Altered Enemy Scaling — Difficulty ramps more smoothly as you progress.



- Reduced Enemy Numbers in Waves — Fewer foes at once, but they hit harder.



- Increased Player Health — Gives you more breathing room in intense fights.



Bug Fixes:



- Fixed audio distortion in certain combat situations.



- Fixed damage numbers not spawning when hitting enemies.



⚒ Thanks for joining the fight in Early Access! Your feedback is vital — share your thoughts on the Community Hub so we can keep refining Alebound together.

