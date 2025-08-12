 Skip to content
Major 12 August 2025 Build 19562336 Edited 12 August 2025 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features:

- Steam Achievements — Start unlocking your feats of glory!

- More Rounds Added — Push your endurance further than before.

- New Enemy Types — Face fresh challenges with unique attack patterns.

Gameplay Changes:

-Altered Enemy Scaling — Difficulty ramps more smoothly as you progress.

- Reduced Enemy Numbers in Waves — Fewer foes at once, but they hit harder.

- Increased Player Health — Gives you more breathing room in intense fights.

Bug Fixes:

- Fixed audio distortion in certain combat situations.

- Fixed damage numbers not spawning when hitting enemies.

⚒ Thanks for joining the fight in Early Access! Your feedback is vital — share your thoughts on the Community Hub so we can keep refining Alebound together.

Changed files in this update

