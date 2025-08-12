- Added load menu to the sandbox menu
- Savefiles include rendered image of the savefile
- Added Samples menu to the sandbox menu
- Added middle click to rotate camera
- Moved campaign building hover up a bit so there's less chance of hovering another building when trying to click on it
- Roads now cost wood proportional to their length
- Fixed shift not working randomly (thanks @cheesefrank.)
- Biome rendering when zoomed out is now smoothed. Fixed pixel swimming issues when zooming and moving that were caused by dithering algorithm
- Fixed crash when rendering trees zoomed in
- Setting for whether feedback button is visible
- Fixed issue where land turns black at max height
- Camera not longer can be moved behind the pause or settings screen
- Pause flying camera when in pause or settings screen
Update Notes for v0.2.0.13
