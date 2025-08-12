 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19562315 Edited 13 August 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added load menu to the sandbox menu
  • Savefiles include rendered image of the savefile
  • Added Samples menu to the sandbox menu
  • Added middle click to rotate camera
  • Moved campaign building hover up a bit so there's less chance of hovering another building when trying to click on it
  • Roads now cost wood proportional to their length
  • Fixed shift not working randomly (thanks @cheesefrank.)
  • Biome rendering when zoomed out is now smoothed. Fixed pixel swimming issues when zooming and moving that were caused by dithering algorithm
  • Fixed crash when rendering trees zoomed in
  • Setting for whether feedback button is visible
  • Fixed issue where land turns black at max height
  • Camera not longer can be moved behind the pause or settings screen
  • Pause flying camera when in pause or settings screen

