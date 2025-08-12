This is the first Major update to Bay: Zero!
-Added 2 new enemies:
–ConeDrone: makes a vertical beam spawn at your xyz position, which you cant see until you move out of the way.
–Ringer: Spawns a ring of bullets around you, that start slow and then fly at you with increasing speed over time.
-Made levels look and feel more unique
-Fixed issue where player could get absurd speed by abusing the the drag feature in the forwards dash
-Semi fixed issue where game would look very pixelated at some moments.
-Balanced out the first few levels in terms of difficulty.
-Level 2 no longer has the hauler enemy type due to the need to have a basic enemy as the first enemy seen
-Hauler has been slightly nerfed in terms of health
-Void Spiders no longer just disappear on death
-Void Spiders and other non-exploding enemies have a better death animation that is also physics based.
-Added Grapple Points to the game
-Grapple Points are light blue boxes you can grapple onto to increase your grapple power.
-Grapple Points are spread out across some levels, but I'm still working on incorporating them into some other levels.
-The new enemies are movement based, so you have to always be moving if you want to dodge them.
-Fixed non-working button on second menu
-Added third section to game
-Added LOD on enemies to the game, hopefully lowering gpu usage.
Feedback would be appreciated and (most likely) used!
Changed files in this update