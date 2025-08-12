 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19562226 Edited 12 August 2025 – 02:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is the first Major update to Bay: Zero!


-Added 2 new enemies:


–ConeDrone: makes a vertical beam spawn at your xyz position, which you cant see until you move out of the way.


–Ringer: Spawns a ring of bullets around you, that start slow and then fly at you with increasing speed over time.


-Made levels look and feel more unique


-Fixed issue where player could get absurd speed by abusing the the drag feature in the forwards dash


-Semi fixed issue where game would look very pixelated at some moments.


-Balanced out the first few levels in terms of difficulty.


-Level 2 no longer has the hauler enemy type due to the need to have a basic enemy as the first enemy seen


-Hauler has been slightly nerfed in terms of health


-Void Spiders no longer just disappear on death


-Void Spiders and other non-exploding enemies have a better death animation that is also physics based.


-Added Grapple Points to the game


-Grapple Points are light blue boxes you can grapple onto to increase your grapple power.


-Grapple Points are spread out across some levels, but I'm still working on incorporating them into some other levels.


-The new enemies are movement based, so you have to always be moving if you want to dodge them.


-Fixed non-working button on second menu


-Added third section to game


-Added LOD on enemies to the game, hopefully lowering gpu usage.


Feedback would be appreciated and (most likely) used!


Changed files in this update

