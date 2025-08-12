This is the first Major update to Bay: Zero!





-Added 2 new enemies:





–ConeDrone: makes a vertical beam spawn at your xyz position, which you cant see until you move out of the way.





–Ringer: Spawns a ring of bullets around you, that start slow and then fly at you with increasing speed over time.





-Made levels look and feel more unique





-Fixed issue where player could get absurd speed by abusing the the drag feature in the forwards dash





-Semi fixed issue where game would look very pixelated at some moments.





-Balanced out the first few levels in terms of difficulty.





-Level 2 no longer has the hauler enemy type due to the need to have a basic enemy as the first enemy seen





-Hauler has been slightly nerfed in terms of health





-Void Spiders no longer just disappear on death





-Void Spiders and other non-exploding enemies have a better death animation that is also physics based.





-Added Grapple Points to the game





-Grapple Points are light blue boxes you can grapple onto to increase your grapple power.





-Grapple Points are spread out across some levels, but I'm still working on incorporating them into some other levels.





-The new enemies are movement based, so you have to always be moving if you want to dodge them.





-Fixed non-working button on second menu





-Added third section to game





-Added LOD on enemies to the game, hopefully lowering gpu usage.





Feedback would be appreciated and (most likely) used!



