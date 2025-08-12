 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19562155 Edited 12 August 2025 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We sincerely apologize once again to players who encountered issues during gameplay, and thank you for your patience and feedback!

This update includes:

  • Updated multilingual text
  • Updated game caching method
  • Improved responsiveness of event prompt windows and phone UI pop-ups
  • Fixed an issue where clicking elsewhere at the moment of ejaculation would return to the selection screen
  • Fixed an issue where the 【Jump to Sunday】 prompt window would appear twice in a row
  • Fixed an issue where holding Ctrl while gifting items could cause the screen to freeze
  • Fixed an issue with incorrect refresh rate display in fullscreen mode settings
  • Fixed an issue with resolution selection in windowed mode settings
  • Fixed an issue where some high-refresh-rate monitors (144Hz+) that do not support standard 60Hz caused the resolution options to be unavailable and the settings menu to be unresponsive

