Updated multilingual text



Updated game caching method



Improved responsiveness of event prompt windows and phone UI pop-ups



Fixed an issue where clicking elsewhere at the moment of ejaculation would return to the selection screen



Fixed an issue where the 【Jump to Sunday】 prompt window would appear twice in a row



Fixed an issue where holding Ctrl while gifting items could cause the screen to freeze



Fixed an issue with incorrect refresh rate display in fullscreen mode settings



Fixed an issue with resolution selection in windowed mode settings



Fixed an issue where some high-refresh-rate monitors (144Hz+) that do not support standard 60Hz caused the resolution options to be unavailable and the settings menu to be unresponsive



We sincerely apologize once again to players who encountered issues during gameplay, and thank you for your patience and feedback!