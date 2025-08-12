This update includes:
- Updated multilingual text
- Updated game caching method
- Improved responsiveness of event prompt windows and phone UI pop-ups
- Fixed an issue where clicking elsewhere at the moment of ejaculation would return to the selection screen
- Fixed an issue where the 【Jump to Sunday】 prompt window would appear twice in a row
- Fixed an issue where holding Ctrl while gifting items could cause the screen to freeze
- Fixed an issue with incorrect refresh rate display in fullscreen mode settings
- Fixed an issue with resolution selection in windowed mode settings
- Fixed an issue where some high-refresh-rate monitors (144Hz+) that do not support standard 60Hz caused the resolution options to be unavailable and the settings menu to be unresponsive
Changed files in this update