Build version number: 26177
Major fixes
Fixed a major issue that was corrupting the save file after some event resolutions.
Fixed a major issue with looting random items or receiving them from Summer road event 19 that caused getting stuck.
Fixed an issue on Quest 69 “Sacred Soil” with the Deathwalker moving shadows through teleport hexes.
Enabled camera focus on initiative track portrait click.
Quests now always display if they require Sled, Boat or Climbing gear to start.
You can now discard summons from the initiative tracker.
Fixed an occurrence of getting stuck during long rest in Multiplayer.
Fixed an issue in Quest 24 “Upper Spire” that was causing players to get stuck when the Bannerspear used the perk Into the breach and opened a door.
Fixed an issue where jumping with Winged Shoes over obstacles could cause an error.
Fixed a crash when the Boneshaper has Solid Bones active and Travelling Cloak equipped.
Fixed some self target abilities that were not executing their effect correctly.
Fixed an occurrence of getting stuck on the world map while travelling to Quest 4 “Heart of Ice”.
Fixed a crash when an enemy with fly was ending its turn on an elemental core in Quest 66 “Elemental cores”.
Fixed a desync that was occurring when you use undo in Quest 24 “Quartyl Library”.
Minor fixes
Added a “Gameplay” option in settings.
Updated icon on Drifter card Against all odds to correctly show that it is a melee attack.
Fixed an issue with the Hero retirement screen.
Fixed an issue, where changing the difficulty was not being reflected in the save’s header.
In quest 23 “Spire Basement”, the scenario effect for +2 to all Hateful Corpse attacks is now applied by default. Restart of the scenario is required.
Players can no longer teleport on the pressure plate in Quest 24 “Quartyl Library.”
The hero creation screen now shows X level cards.
Added a “Class mechanics” section to the Character info panel.
Quest round is displayed on the save file, if you save the game in battle.
The Monster card ready button has been disabled in Singleplayer.
You are no longer forced to return to the outpost if a hero is ready to retire in between linked scenarios.
Fixed a duplicate description with RIng of Night.
Fixed an issue causing the menus to be greyed out when opened through the Main Menu.
Added “Options” button during Quest briefing and Quest debriefing menus.
Fixed Chaos Sparks in Quest 34 “Top of the Spire” not having correct target focus.
Fixed a minor visual issue with the door in Quest 67 “Core attunement”.
Mugger battle goal now counts summon kills towards the summoner.
Fixed an issue with Snowflake cards Winds of change and Whiteout.
Geminate mastery Unstable Metamorphosis now counts persistent abilities for its completion.
