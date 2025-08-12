 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19562141 Edited 12 August 2025 – 14:59:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Build version number: 26177

Major fixes

  • Fixed a major issue that was corrupting the save file after some event resolutions.

  • Fixed a major issue with looting random items or receiving them from Summer road event 19 that caused getting stuck.

  • Fixed an issue on Quest 69 “Sacred Soil” with the Deathwalker moving shadows through teleport hexes.

  • Enabled camera focus on initiative track portrait click.

  • Quests now always display if they require Sled, Boat or Climbing gear to start.

  • You can now discard summons from the initiative tracker.

  • Fixed an occurrence of getting stuck during long rest in Multiplayer.

  • Fixed an issue in Quest 24 “Upper Spire” that was causing players to get stuck when the Bannerspear used the perk Into the breach and opened a door.

  • Fixed an issue where jumping with Winged Shoes over obstacles could cause an error.
    Fixed a crash when the Boneshaper has Solid Bones active and Travelling Cloak equipped.

  • Fixed some self target abilities that were not executing their effect correctly.
    Fixed an occurrence of getting stuck on the world map while travelling to Quest 4 “Heart of Ice”.

  • Fixed a crash when an enemy with fly was ending its turn on an elemental core in Quest 66 “Elemental cores”.

  • Fixed a desync that was occurring when you use undo in Quest 24 “Quartyl Library”.

Minor fixes

  • Added a “Gameplay” option in settings.

  • Updated icon on Drifter card Against all odds to correctly show that it is a melee attack.

  • Fixed an issue with the Hero retirement screen.

  • Fixed an issue, where changing the difficulty was not being reflected in the save’s header.

  • In quest 23 “Spire Basement”, the scenario effect for +2 to all Hateful Corpse attacks is now applied by default. Restart of the scenario is required.

  • Players can no longer teleport on the pressure plate in Quest 24 “Quartyl Library.”

  • The hero creation screen now shows X level cards.

  • Added a “Class mechanics” section to the Character info panel.

  • Quest round is displayed on the save file, if you save the game in battle.

  • The Monster card ready button has been disabled in Singleplayer.

  • You are no longer forced to return to the outpost if a hero is ready to retire in between linked scenarios.

  • Fixed a duplicate description with RIng of Night.

  • Fixed an issue causing the menus to be greyed out when opened through the Main Menu.

  • Added “Options” button during Quest briefing and Quest debriefing menus.

  • Fixed Chaos Sparks in Quest 34 “Top of the Spire” not having correct target focus.

  • Fixed a minor visual issue with the door in Quest 67 “Core attunement”.

  • Mugger battle goal now counts summon kills towards the summoner.

  • Fixed an issue with Snowflake cards Winds of change and Whiteout.

  • Geminate mastery Unstable Metamorphosis now counts persistent abilities for its completion.


Changed files in this update

