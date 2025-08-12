Greetings my Feral Wastelanders!

Here's a run down of what has changed..

Added chapter titles to the three major parts of this episode. Chapter titles will also be in future episodes of this game series.

Added an auto save feature - Chapter Saves. When completing a chapter in this game/episode you can resume from that chapter or any other chapter provided you have reached it. Including the radio show Intro/Outro and Credits cutscenes!

The Main Menu has changed, Replaced the 'Reset Game' option with 'Load Checkpoint' this is where you can load/skip around to any chapter of the game/episode. Once again, if you have reached that point the game.

Fixed some spelling, grammar and/or typos in some of the diary pages and hell notes.

Fixed 'Sammy's Quest' upon reading her diary (Chapter 1), it now only starts the quest once.

Added a minor direction or quest objective to Chapter 3 - Limbo.

That about sums it up for now, if you have any issues let me know by Email or in the Community.

If for some reason you encounter issues running the game after the update, try uninstalling and re-installing the game from your library - Cheers!