This update (1.30) is the official release version of 1.29 Beta. The update notes include changes since version 1.28.

In this update, we’ve added a DirectX 11 Compatibility Mode that allows gameplay even on PCs that do not support DX12.

In addition, the user level-sharing site LIMSCAPERS has finally launched in beta! Uploading and downloading levels is now dramatically easier.

🆕 Main Updates

■ Main Application (LIMSCAPE 1.30)

・Added DX11 fallback mode (lower quality, but playable on PCs without DX12 support)

・Fixed an issue where the key mapping menu could not be closed with ESC

・Added a button in the UI to directly connect to LIMSCAPERS

・Added support for automatically loading linked content from external URLs and files

■ Launcher

・Added the ability to load levels from LIMSCAPERS using a URL scheme

・Added support for opening .limscape files by double-clicking them

・Added a launch menu option for DirectX 11 compatibility mode

・Added registry registration for URL/file schemes and icons

■ LIMSCAPERS (External Sharing Site)

・Account registration with Email and Google login support

・Upload levels directly from the game

・Search, edit, and delete levels

・Comment function (can be enabled/disabled)

・Reporting system, status feature, and various counters

・Additional thumbnail settings

・Established EULA and Privacy Policy