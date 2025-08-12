 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19562082 Edited 12 August 2025 – 20:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ChatGPT:

This update (1.30) is the official release version of 1.29 Beta. The update notes include changes since version 1.28.

In this update, we’ve added a DirectX 11 Compatibility Mode that allows gameplay even on PCs that do not support DX12.
In addition, the user level-sharing site LIMSCAPERS has finally launched in beta! Uploading and downloading levels is now dramatically easier.

🆕 Main Updates

Main Application (LIMSCAPE 1.30)
・Added DX11 fallback mode (lower quality, but playable on PCs without DX12 support)
・Fixed an issue where the key mapping menu could not be closed with ESC
・Added a button in the UI to directly connect to LIMSCAPERS
・Added support for automatically loading linked content from external URLs and files

Launcher
・Added the ability to load levels from LIMSCAPERS using a URL scheme
・Added support for opening .limscape files by double-clicking them
・Added a launch menu option for DirectX 11 compatibility mode
・Added registry registration for URL/file schemes and icons

LIMSCAPERS (External Sharing Site)
・Account registration with Email and Google login support
・Upload levels directly from the game
・Search, edit, and delete levels
・Comment function (can be enabled/disabled)
・Reporting system, status feature, and various counters
・Additional thumbnail settings
・Established EULA and Privacy Policy

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3227461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link