🛒 PATCH NOTES 0.3.1. Here is the list of bugs fixed following the v0.3.0 update
◻️ ITEMS
Fixed a bug where the "Charcuterie" sub-category did not appear under "All", "Recent", and "Out of Stock" in the shop.
Fixed a bug that prevented scanning the cordon bleu at checkout.
◻️ WAREHOUSE
Added restockers with different colors to distinguish between different types.
Added the ability to scan items shown on rack labels (scanner).
Fixed a bug where restockers would get stuck under the map.
Fixed a bug where restockers would return to their starting point before beginning a new task.
Fixed a bug where restockers stopped placing pallets where labels were present.
Fixed a bug where non-host players would lose their pallet when placing it on a rack.
Fixed incorrect display of restocker speech bubbles.
Fixed a bug that caused players to lose the Gerber after clicking "Reset Gerber".
Fixed a bug where pallets were not detected by the pallet stacker.
Rack labels are now mandatory.
Restockers will now place pallets on unassigned spots if no assigned spots are available.
◻️ SIGNS
Added the ability to change sign colors. (Solo only for the moment)
◻️ FURNITURE
Added a description for the "Dispenser" item.
◻️ OTHER FIXES
Performance optimizations.
Fixed a bug that caused scales to be deleted from save files.
Fixed incorrect display of the control instruction menu (bottom right).
Fixed a bug preventing the purchase of store extensions.
Fixed a translation error on the cashier screen.
Fixed a bug that prevented the white locker bubble from appearing.
Fixed a bug that displayed incorrect customer numbers in the recap statistics.
Fixed visual bugs on items from the "Hygiene" pack.
Changed files in this update