 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19562047 Edited 12 August 2025 – 00:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛒 PATCH NOTES 0.3.1. Here is the list of bugs fixed following the v0.3.0 update

◻️ ITEMS

  • Fixed a bug where the "Charcuterie" sub-category did not appear under "All", "Recent", and "Out of Stock" in the shop.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented scanning the cordon bleu at checkout.

◻️ WAREHOUSE

  • Added restockers with different colors to distinguish between different types.

  • Added the ability to scan items shown on rack labels (scanner).

  • Fixed a bug where restockers would get stuck under the map.

  • Fixed a bug where restockers would return to their starting point before beginning a new task.

  • Fixed a bug where restockers stopped placing pallets where labels were present.

  • Fixed a bug where non-host players would lose their pallet when placing it on a rack.

  • Fixed incorrect display of restocker speech bubbles.

  • Fixed a bug that caused players to lose the Gerber after clicking "Reset Gerber".

  • Fixed a bug where pallets were not detected by the pallet stacker.

  • Rack labels are now mandatory.

  • Restockers will now place pallets on unassigned spots if no assigned spots are available.

◻️ SIGNS

  • Added the ability to change sign colors. (Solo only for the moment)

◻️ FURNITURE

  • Added a description for the "Dispenser" item.

◻️ OTHER FIXES

  • Performance optimizations.

  • Fixed a bug that caused scales to be deleted from save files.

  • Fixed incorrect display of the control instruction menu (bottom right).

  • Fixed a bug preventing the purchase of store extensions.

  • Fixed a translation error on the cashier screen.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the white locker bubble from appearing.

  • Fixed a bug that displayed incorrect customer numbers in the recap statistics.

  • Fixed visual bugs on items from the "Hygiene" pack.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3498271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link