Fixed a bug that prevented scanning the cordon bleu at checkout.

Fixed a bug where the "Charcuterie" sub-category did not appear under "All", "Recent", and "Out of Stock" in the shop.

Added restockers with different colors to distinguish between different types.

Added the ability to scan items shown on rack labels (scanner).

Fixed a bug where restockers would get stuck under the map.

Fixed a bug where restockers would return to their starting point before beginning a new task.

Fixed a bug where restockers stopped placing pallets where labels were present.

Fixed a bug where non-host players would lose their pallet when placing it on a rack.

Fixed incorrect display of restocker speech bubbles.

Fixed a bug that caused players to lose the Gerber after clicking "Reset Gerber".

Fixed a bug where pallets were not detected by the pallet stacker.

Rack labels are now mandatory.