- Reduced the chance of full-size fire spreading per-tick from 40% to 15%.
- Reduced the time it takes a full-size fire to scorch a part from 40 seconds to 25.
- Updates/fixes to all language translations.
- Updates/fixes to several Great House Io ships and stations.
- The decal icon_nuclear is now properly centered.
- (Bugfix): When playing on PCs set to certain languages (such as Turkish), game data could be loaded incorrectly resulting in a variety of bugs, crashes, and multiplayer incompatibility.
- (Bugfix): Possible fix for "No suitable default monitor" errors on some hardware setups.
- (Bugfix): Occasional crash when a direct-controlled ship's target ship is removed from the game.
- (Bugfix): "Undoing" in blueprint mode could sometimes leave the "MAKE IT SO" button enabled even if there were no changes.
- (Bugfix): Using the "select" tool in blueprint mode to toggle a part's overclock mode was taking effect immediately instead of waiting for "MAKE IT SO" to be pressed.
- (Bugfix): At high game speeds or low framerates, the graphics and VFX of some turreted weapons (such as Thermal Resonance Lances) weren't correctly aiming at the mouse cursor while in direct control mode.
- (Bugfix): In multiplayer, using the "Load Ship (Replace Existing)" option on an empty ship grid wouldn't load the paint design or resource configuration on the other players' computers.
- (Bugfix): Mirrored selection of crew barracks was not functioning.
- (Bugfix): Existing heat that caused fires could unintentionally break surrender truces.
- (Bugfix): In some cases, fires could spread immediately after a ship became junk. (Was not intended.)
- (Bugfix): Opening the build screen for the first time would show the energy weapons in an incorrectly sorted order.
- (Bugfix): The Small Laser Blaster didn't play any audio until overclock is toggled at least once.
- (Bugfix): Audio for fires was not audible.
- (Bugfix): Ships that became defeated because all their crew were killed were not counting towards mission completion.
- (Bugfix): The Diamond Factory's power usage stat incorrectly used "MJ" as its units.
Hotfix 0.30.0b Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Cosmoteer Core Depot 799601
- Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Cosmoteer x86 Depot 799602
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Cosmoteer x64 Depot 799603
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update