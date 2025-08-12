 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19561925
Update notes via Steam Community
Turns out there was a bug in the new engine version that was causing a crash upon exiting certain menus [unrelated to the menus themselves]. That should be fixed.

Changed files in this update

