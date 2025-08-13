Hi everyone!
It’s been a few weeks since the launch of Reflex Unit : Strike Ops and I wanted to share an update on the fixes and improvements that have been rolled out since then based on your valuable feedback.
Current version 1.0.5
IMPROVEMENTS
Aim Assist Option (Gameplay Menu).
Gamepad Analog Stick can control aim distant (when Aim Assist is Off).
Mouse aiming improvements.
Aim Dots can be disabled/enabled (Video Menu).
Music, VO and Sound FX volume level controls are now more adjustable.
DirectX 11 is now available as an optional render engine in Windows with support for Exclusive Full Screen mode (which may give better performance than the default Vulkan engine).
To enable DirectX 11, add the following to the Launch Options in Properies > General:
-force-d3d11
FIXES
CO-OP Mode networking fixes for objectives across clients.
Various Japanese Language fixes.
On some systems that do not support Vulkan the game would not start (DX11 added as fallback render engine).
Game would sometimes unpause when inside settings menu.
Trucks would sometimes collide.
Achievements would sometimes trigger incorrectly.
Please continue to share any issues or improvment suggestions you have for the game in the discussion forum and I will do my best to follow up with them.
Thanks for playing!
Alex
Robosaru Games
Changed files in this update