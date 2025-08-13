Gamepad Analog Stick can control aim distant (when Aim Assist is Off).

Music, VO and Sound FX volume level controls are now more adjustable.

DirectX 11 is now available as an optional render engine in Windows with support for Exclusive Full Screen mode (which may give better performance than the default Vulkan engine).

To enable DirectX 11, add the following to the Launch Options in Properies > General:

-force-d3d11