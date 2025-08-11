A couple of issues fixed, hopefully!
Autoexplore walking into revealed teleport traps? It shouldn't happen anymore.
Weird save states happening to like 2 out of all of you involving Daily Danger? Also should be ok. But we shall see!
1.14.h.5 Quick Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Dungeonmans Content Depot 288121
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update