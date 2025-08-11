 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19561621 Edited 11 August 2025 – 23:59:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A couple of issues fixed, hopefully!

Autoexplore walking into revealed teleport traps? It shouldn't happen anymore.

Weird save states happening to like 2 out of all of you involving Daily Danger? Also should be ok. But we shall see!

Changed files in this update

Dungeonmans Content Depot 288121
