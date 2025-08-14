 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19561602 Edited 14 August 2025 – 17:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all, we're excited to share Autumn with the Shiba Inu with the world! Featuring:

⚡sci-fi world where dogs rule

🐶multiple endings

💻hacking mini-game

price: 20% launch discount; $7.99/regional Valve pricing

Get it today:

There is a launch bundle to get both A Summer with the Shiba Inu and Autumn with the Shiba Inu in one - 10% off extra savings! If you own one of the two games, the discount is still available to help you complete the collection!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/58041/Scifi_Shiba_Inu_Adventures/

In addition, A Summer with the Shiba Inu is on 50% off, for an extra deal. Save additional with the bundle!

