POPULAR TODAY
12 August 2025 Build 19561554 Edited 12 August 2025 – 01:32:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay speed changes

Changes to speed up gameplay across the board:

  • Halved the time to flip the top card over when hitting

  • Fixed the time to flip a card facedown being slower than the time to flip a card face up

  • Sped up the time to smash score cards together, and to drop the pips when someone busts

  • When chips, shield, or healing are gained let the next action begin when the first chip/shield/heart particle hits the ID Card instead of the last

  • Removed a short delay at the end of gaining chips/shields/healing

  • Removed some wind up frames from the big sword (21 damage or more) animation

  • Quartered the time for an opponent to decide which choice to make

Other improvements

  • Changed the engine render mode to better support a wider range of devices

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug where burning a foe's Queen of the Stone Age using a Gerald from Riviera would cause a softlock

  • Fixed a bug where Broken Chip would not trigger correctly if busted due to a card like Four Mana Seven Seven

  • Fixed a bug where Glitched Card couldn't update the displayed number if it rolled The Agile Agenda

  • Fixed a bug where the displayed number from The Agile Agenda would stay on the Glitched Card when it was played a second time

  • Fixed a bug where the Dealer had the wrong name set in the 8 card shop

  • Fixed a bug where clicking the draw pile during the shuffle animation would crash the game

  • Fixed bugs with the choose next floor screen leaving a semi-transparent layer on top of the game in some cases

  • Fixed a bug where some chip counts were being rounded incorrectly

  • Fixed a bug where language translations were not being exported by the engine correctly, which resulted in non-English fonts being displayed incorrectly

We've also pushed an update to the official soundtrack that fixes the tracks being out of order and the final track not playing.

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 2400511
Windows Depot 2400512
Linux Depot 2400513
