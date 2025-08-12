Gameplay speed changes

Changes to speed up gameplay across the board:

Quartered the time for an opponent to decide which choice to make

Removed some wind up frames from the big sword (21 damage or more) animation

Removed a short delay at the end of gaining chips/shields/healing

When chips, shield, or healing are gained let the next action begin when the first chip/shield/heart particle hits the ID Card instead of the last

Sped up the time to smash score cards together, and to drop the pips when someone busts

Fixed the time to flip a card facedown being slower than the time to flip a card face up

Halved the time to flip the top card over when hitting

Other improvements

Changed the engine render mode to better support a wider range of devices

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where burning a foe's Queen of the Stone Age using a Gerald from Riviera would cause a softlock

Fixed a bug where Broken Chip would not trigger correctly if busted due to a card like Four Mana Seven Seven

Fixed a bug where Glitched Card couldn't update the displayed number if it rolled The Agile Agenda

Fixed a bug where the displayed number from The Agile Agenda would stay on the Glitched Card when it was played a second time

Fixed a bug where the Dealer had the wrong name set in the 8 card shop

Fixed a bug where clicking the draw pile during the shuffle animation would crash the game

Fixed bugs with the choose next floor screen leaving a semi-transparent layer on top of the game in some cases

Fixed a bug where some chip counts were being rounded incorrectly