Gameplay speed changes
Changes to speed up gameplay across the board:
Halved the time to flip the top card over when hitting
Fixed the time to flip a card facedown being slower than the time to flip a card face up
Sped up the time to smash score cards together, and to drop the pips when someone busts
When chips, shield, or healing are gained let the next action begin when the first chip/shield/heart particle hits the ID Card instead of the last
Removed a short delay at the end of gaining chips/shields/healing
Removed some wind up frames from the big sword (21 damage or more) animation
Quartered the time for an opponent to decide which choice to make
Other improvements
Changed the engine render mode to better support a wider range of devices
Bug fixes
Fixed a bug where burning a foe's Queen of the Stone Age using a Gerald from Riviera would cause a softlock
Fixed a bug where Broken Chip would not trigger correctly if busted due to a card like Four Mana Seven Seven
Fixed a bug where Glitched Card couldn't update the displayed number if it rolled The Agile Agenda
Fixed a bug where the displayed number from The Agile Agenda would stay on the Glitched Card when it was played a second time
Fixed a bug where the Dealer had the wrong name set in the 8 card shop
Fixed a bug where clicking the draw pile during the shuffle animation would crash the game
Fixed bugs with the choose next floor screen leaving a semi-transparent layer on top of the game in some cases
Fixed a bug where some chip counts were being rounded incorrectly
Fixed a bug where language translations were not being exported by the engine correctly, which resulted in non-English fonts being displayed incorrectly
We've also pushed an update to the official soundtrack that fixes the tracks being out of order and the final track not playing.
