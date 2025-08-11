This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello folks!

Here's a little patch I felt is quite okay to release right away.

In it, I have updated the Engine in order to make some changes happen that deal with rendering the game. Boring stuff. But the bottom line is, there might be some performance gains in it.

The auto-aim was improved dramatically and now comes as a form of sticky crosshair.

You can use the strength slider to decide how much you want this to be noticable.

Or turn it off, of course.

It makes playing with a controller a lot better though.

Also: Questmarkers. No more rummaging about the place to find what you need.

So here's a quick overview of this random assortment of patch points.