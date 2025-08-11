 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19561366
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello folks!

Here's a little patch I felt is quite okay to release right away.

In it, I have updated the Engine in order to make some changes happen that deal with rendering the game. Boring stuff. But the bottom line is, there might be some performance gains in it.

The auto-aim was improved dramatically and now comes as a form of sticky crosshair.

You can use the strength slider to decide how much you want this to be noticable.

Or turn it off, of course.

It makes playing with a controller a lot better though.

Also: Questmarkers. No more rummaging about the place to find what you need.

So here's a quick overview of this random assortment of patch points.

  • Auto-Aim is now a sticky crosshair instead of the abomination it used to be

  • Added an epic-level modification that grants invulnerability while a ship ability is active

  • Added quest markers

  • Fix steam overlay causing rendering to break fiercely

  • Improved support units mourning sequence when all their offense squad members are dead

  • Some performance improvements

  • Update Unity Version, living on the edge

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 19561366
Windows 64-bit Depot 1332821
