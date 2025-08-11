Update 1.0.15

Fixed final boss bug where it would get stuck

No longer rolls the same rune twice

Added minimum values for special ability and melee attack to prevent them from reaching zero and breaking the game

Minions are killed when the boss dies

No healing in the safe zone with the rune that heals every 30s

Final safe zone now has pots that drop items, one extra weapon to purchase, and the healer can now heal you up to 10 times, costing 3000 instead of 4500

Price runes now affect melee weapon purchases

The achievement for dying 1000 times has been replaced with one for dying 333 times