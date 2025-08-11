Update 1.0.15
Fixed final boss bug where it would get stuck
No longer rolls the same rune twice
Added minimum values for special ability and melee attack to prevent them from reaching zero and breaking the game
Minions are killed when the boss dies
No healing in the safe zone with the rune that heals every 30s
Final safe zone now has pots that drop items, one extra weapon to purchase, and the healer can now heal you up to 10 times, costing 3000 instead of 4500
Price runes now affect melee weapon purchases
The achievement for dying 1000 times has been replaced with one for dying 333 times
Various minor bug fixes
