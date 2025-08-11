 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19561337 Edited 12 August 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.15

  • Fixed final boss bug where it would get stuck

  • No longer rolls the same rune twice

  • Added minimum values for special ability and melee attack to prevent them from reaching zero and breaking the game

  • Minions are killed when the boss dies

  • No healing in the safe zone with the rune that heals every 30s

  • Final safe zone now has pots that drop items, one extra weapon to purchase, and the healer can now heal you up to 10 times, costing 3000 instead of 4500

  • Price runes now affect melee weapon purchases

  • The achievement for dying 1000 times has been replaced with one for dying 333 times

  • Various minor bug fixes

