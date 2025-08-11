- Reworked all input in the game

-- Most keys in the game can now be configured

- Fixed issues with updating from old game versions corrupting the game's settings

- Fixed multiplayer issues with syncing bullets

- Fixed "Friends only" hosting option sometimes causing a server to not show in the list

- Fixed small UI issue in the language selection menu

- Reworked how tasks (things running in the background) are run in BUILD mode

- Fixed some issues regarding the order in which actions are processed not working correctly with actions that use two keys

- Added a new tutorial system, called "Review" which allows you to view information on how a block works from within BUILD mode. Currently added for HUB and BLOCK- Other blocks are waiting on some issues with the system to be fixed