 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19561214 Edited 12 August 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Reworked all input in the game
-- Most keys in the game can now be configured
- Fixed issues with updating from old game versions corrupting the game's settings
- Fixed multiplayer issues with syncing bullets
- Fixed "Friends only" hosting option sometimes causing a server to not show in the list
- Fixed small UI issue in the language selection menu
- Reworked how tasks (things running in the background) are run in BUILD mode
- Fixed some issues regarding the order in which actions are processed not working correctly with actions that use two keys
- Added a new tutorial system, called "Review" which allows you to view information on how a block works from within BUILD mode. Currently added for HUB and BLOCK- Other blocks are waiting on some issues with the system to be fixed

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2528271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link