- Reworked all input in the game
-- Most keys in the game can now be configured
- Fixed issues with updating from old game versions corrupting the game's settings
- Fixed multiplayer issues with syncing bullets
- Fixed "Friends only" hosting option sometimes causing a server to not show in the list
- Fixed small UI issue in the language selection menu
- Reworked how tasks (things running in the background) are run in BUILD mode
- Fixed some issues regarding the order in which actions are processed not working correctly with actions that use two keys
- Added a new tutorial system, called "Review" which allows you to view information on how a block works from within BUILD mode. Currently added for HUB and BLOCK- Other blocks are waiting on some issues with the system to be fixed
2025/08/12 - a416
