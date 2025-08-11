Testing Branch has been Made Default

The recent changes to the testing branch have been made to the default version. This has two major changes. First, you have an optional new lighting system which allows players to see distant lights in dungeons.





I decided it does not really match the feel I really wanted for the game, even though it is neat. But I made it available as an option in the ...



Brand New Options Menu!

Many players have been asking about the options menu, and incorporating some of the latest features there, instead of having to manually change the configuration file. Well, it was a struggle, but I managed to fit everything I felt was necessary, and even a little bit of the unnecessary stuff.

It's rather jam packed with options now, don't you think?



The Bad News

Unfortunately, if you want to participate in the new version, you have to start a new game. Don't worry, if you want to complete your current game, I have some instructions for how to do that, here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2958790/discussions/0/594031066432577954/







