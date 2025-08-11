Your feedback

We are currently at version 0.1.4, and thanks to some feedback from the Steam community discussion, I saw that some people were having difficulties and getting stuck when trying to find the two fragments in the cat mission. The intention of this part is not to be difficult, nor to instigate an investigative puzzle (not at the moment). So I fixed the problem, making it much more accessible for everyone. Someone contacted me about the use of controls, and at the moment I am unable to provide that.

CRT effect and shadows!

If you notice, in previous versions, the CRT effect did not exist. I am adding this as something new to the game, and I hope the community will tell me what they think. Let me know in the comments or on our \[Discord server]. Also, while playing Earthbound recently, I noticed the way they create shadows, so I decided to implement it in Revella, and I would like to know if you are satisfied with the new look!

Achievements and Map Update

The village map has been completely redesigned, and now you can access a new area that was not previously accessible. In addition, two more (secret) achievements have been added, which will be extremely important for the final game!

Acknowledgments and the future

I would like to express my immense gratitude for the publicity that many of you are providing through YouTube and X. This is truly incredible and something I was not expecting to happen! As a result, we have reached the milestone of 1,000 wishlists from April to August! I will soon be updating the game with the new chapter of the Demo, and I hope everyone likes the mechanics that will be added to the game!

I sincerely thank everyone who is part of the Revella community!