I now made some more subtle changes to the ui and fixed some bugs (thanks for using the official issue tracker to report them). Release 1.0 is really nigh.



Complete changelog:

VERSION 0.113.1210 (11.08.2025):

- main-editor: reorganized the controls so that there is more space for the editing area,

and the controls are placed in a more convenient manner

- variation-browser: display also a favorite-icon in the variation-list

- main-editor: secondary preview now also shows a proper previev of the

image_rect-variation

- main-editor: fixed a general bug causing the variation-preview in the secondary preview

to be too dark

- lots of internal refactorings and improvements

- main-editor: increased time before inc/dec buttons start repeating by factor 4 (SWAN-113)

- fixed the numeric value of swarm size "immense" to 3584 (SWAN-111)

- fixed: motion curves: clicking apply doesn't save new curves (SWAN-110)

- variation-brwoser: added the possibility to show a small description to a variation

- flame-editor: made middle button scale when editing transforms and camera (SWAN-104)

- slightlyrefined the algorithm to generate random flames

- removed the option "image_rect auto transp." from the application settings

- image_rect-variation: added auto-transparency-option

- added variation descriptions to anamorphcyl, apocarpet_js, apollony, asteria, image_rect

- variation-descriptions can now be enlarged by double-clicking at them

- main-editor: force a complete re-render of the preview after changing values

using a slider and releasing the slider

