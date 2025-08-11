I now made some more subtle changes to the ui and fixed some bugs (thanks for using the official issue tracker to report them). Release 1.0 is really nigh.
Complete changelog:
VERSION 0.113.1210 (11.08.2025):
- main-editor: reorganized the controls so that there is more space for the editing area,
and the controls are placed in a more convenient manner
- variation-browser: display also a favorite-icon in the variation-list
- main-editor: secondary preview now also shows a proper previev of the
image_rect-variation
- main-editor: fixed a general bug causing the variation-preview in the secondary preview
to be too dark
- lots of internal refactorings and improvements
- main-editor: increased time before inc/dec buttons start repeating by factor 4 (SWAN-113)
- fixed the numeric value of swarm size "immense" to 3584 (SWAN-111)
- fixed: motion curves: clicking apply doesn't save new curves (SWAN-110)
- variation-brwoser: added the possibility to show a small description to a variation
- flame-editor: made middle button scale when editing transforms and camera (SWAN-104)
- slightlyrefined the algorithm to generate random flames
- removed the option "image_rect auto transp." from the application settings
- image_rect-variation: added auto-transparency-option
- added variation descriptions to anamorphcyl, apocarpet_js, apollony, asteria, image_rect
- variation-descriptions can now be enlarged by double-clicking at them
- main-editor: force a complete re-render of the preview after changing values
using a slider and releasing the slider
VERSION 0.113.1210: useful subtle ui-changes
