Hello Jans!



We have prepared another round of bug fixes and improvements to address your most recent feedback on the game. Thank you so much for your continued support, and be a part of this amazing personal journey with us!



Check out the full patch list below:





Story / Quests:

Alters not being properly healed of radiation after starting a Journey.

Edge-case issues after progressing to a new Journey with an active rebellion.

Crash after the Miner cuts off his arm.

The Womb being non-interactable in Journey 3 due to an active funeral or wake.

Alters refusing to work indefinitely if the player progresses from ACT 2 to ACT 3 while they are temporarily in that state.

The “Better Treatment” rebellion being unsolvable after a final decision on ACT 2 under certain conditions.

One of the beds in the infirmary being unusable in ACT 3 if a rebel Alter was assigned to it at the end of ACT 2.

The Miner having two dialogues about the accidents at the same time.

The meeting with the Technician happening too soon before the “Into the Wild” storyline.

An out-of-focus camera during some scenes with the Stranger.

The "Sound Mind in a Sound Body" flow breaking if the Gym is built and destroyed.

An armless Miner performing activities as if he had an arm when a Personal Cabin was assigned.

The “As Good as Feast” quest soft-locking if the Feast is created during the night.



Other:

The game not starting properly on specific machines with more than one GPU.

Licensed music still being audible in streamer mode in certain conditions.

Twitch localization issues.

Improper player positions during some exploration dialogues.

Jan standing on a table after finishing a Beer Pong match.

Critically injured and radiated Alters attending a funeral.

The deep deposit grid disappearing after loading a save.

The Beer Pong trajectory line not being accurate enough.

Base supports not being connected properly on the highest tier.

Adjustments to the size of Chinese fonts.

Anomalies VFX issues with upscaling enabled.

The Call icon being visible on the Game Over screen.

Multiple collision issues during exploration.

Over 40 other less severe issues with SFX, VO, UI and performance.



Stay safe on your journeys!



~ 11 bit studios Team