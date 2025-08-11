- Fixed minimap not appearing at the start after the previous update
- Fixed Neo Duol trunk not opening
- Adjusted speed limit on traffic police cars (were triggering below 60 km/h)
- Leveled part of the terrain where using the tow truck caused the car to get stuck and be hard to move
- Fixed Blaster's siren overlapping with fog
New Features & Changes
- Adjusted parts for Neo Duol
- Adjusted parts for Blaster
- Adjusted parts for X20
- Added reverse sensor to Polaris
- Added the game title in the initial transition when opening the game
- Added descriptions for Polaris, Voll, Volt, Sarrerio, and Getta, as well as the adjusted ones in this update
- Added a warning in descriptions for cars that do not yet have all tuning parts adapted in the current version (if the car's description appears instead of the warning, it means the car is complete)
- Changed the timing of the message received from the player's mother
- Added GPS information (Tutorial)
- Added fade effect when using the tow truck from the phone
- Added save indicator on the HUD
- Added radar mapping to part of the favela (initially planned to leave it unmapped, but we noticed it caused confusion in the mission)
Information
- Progression of the next part of the story will begin soon (more details coming soon). This will be the next update, jumping from 0.4.x to 0.5.x.
- We are creating a roadmap and will share it soon.
Changed files in this update