11 August 2025 Build 19560961
Update notes via Steam Community
-> Adressed a bug where the player could extract on any map before completing the main quest.

-> Adressed I bug that could randonly crash the game while using the knife. (Not 100% about this one, if there's something still broken in the game please let me know).

Changed files in this update

Depot 2691281
