-> Adressed a bug where the player could extract on any map before completing the main quest.
-> Adressed I bug that could randonly crash the game while using the knife. (Not 100% about this one, if there's something still broken in the game please let me know).
1.9.1.3 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update