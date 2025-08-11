 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19560880 Edited 11 August 2025 – 23:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Show notification in the main menu when a new arcade level is available. A small visual reward for unlocking new levels!
- Ensure unlocked story nodes are not shared by different profiles
- Language Select, Profile Select, and Splash Screen are now responsive
- Several quality of life fixes!

