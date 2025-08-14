v0.22.16

Changes:

Improved back-up files system (now has 3 BU files and checks if corrupt before saving).

Changed the description of compost, worm.

Adjusted Marsh grass to be less contrasting in the winter.

Added Saw and Smelter to Carpenter and Blacksmith shops.

Whitefish can now be caught all year.

Extended deadlines for Rowan, Gruff, and Wilfred intro quests so you don't get locked out of the craft recipe rewards.

Critter spawner now has 6:4 ratio of female to male.

Ordered fish and plant collection menus by date.

Ores now have distinct sprites from each other.

Critters now prioritize eating herbal kibble if sick.

New save file location short-cut button added to main menu.

Bugs:

Fix turning in museum quests to Beryl when Adeline is dead.

Characters can no longer die twice in one day.

Mountain mine floor 17 dig spots will no longer spawn ghost carrots.

Fixed a bug caused by fainting before the garnishment cutscene.

Clock time display updates quicker when you load the game.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Continue button from working because of corrupted save files.

Fixed issues with files being overwritten when you play outside of steam.

Fixed Devy Mc. Devface file showing up in file select menu.

Fixed issue on file select menu being unable to scroll through files.

Processors will no longer consume materials after reaching a maximum stack of 99.

The cooking station will no longer let you cook inedible items instead of specific meat.

Fixed a bug that broke the quest menu when switching through it's tabs.