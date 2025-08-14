 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK THE FINALS The Bazaar
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19560815 Edited 14 August 2025 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.22.16

Changes:

  • New Deer Player Species.

  • New save file location short-cut button added to main menu.

  • New seasonal mountain backdrops.

  • Critters now prioritize eating herbal kibble if sick.

  • Ores now have distinct sprites from each other.

  • Ordered fish and plant collection menus by date.

  • Critter spawner now has 6:4 ratio of female to male.

  • Asparagus growth time shortened.

  • Extended deadlines for Rowan, Gruff, and Wilfred intro quests so you don't get locked out of the craft recipe rewards.

  • Whitefish can now be caught all year.

  • Added Saw and Smelter to Carpenter and Blacksmith shops.

  • Added flour to General Store.

  • Adjusted Marsh grass to be less contrasting in the winter.

  • Adjusted crops sprites (Mint, Cranberry, Cattail).

  • Changed the description of compost, worm.

  • Improved back-up files system (now has 3 BU files and checks if corrupt before saving).

Bugs:

  • Fix turning in museum quests to Beryl when Adeline is dead.

  • Characters can no longer die twice in one day.

  • Mountain mine floor 17 dig spots will no longer spawn ghost carrots.

  • Fixed a bug caused by fainting before the garnishment cutscene.

  • Clock time display updates quicker when you load the game.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the Continue button from working because of corrupted save files.

  • Fixed issues with files being overwritten when you play outside of steam.

  • Fixed Devy Mc. Devface file showing up in file select menu.

  • Fixed issue on file select menu being unable to scroll through files.

  • Processors will no longer consume materials after reaching a maximum stack of 99.

  • The cooking station will no longer let you cook inedible items instead of specific meat.

  • Fixed a bug that broke the quest menu when switching through it's tabs.

  • Various typos and grammar fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2238471
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link