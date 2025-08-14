v0.22.16
Changes:
New Deer Player Species.
New save file location short-cut button added to main menu.
New seasonal mountain backdrops.
Critters now prioritize eating herbal kibble if sick.
Ores now have distinct sprites from each other.
Ordered fish and plant collection menus by date.
Critter spawner now has 6:4 ratio of female to male.
Asparagus growth time shortened.
Extended deadlines for Rowan, Gruff, and Wilfred intro quests so you don't get locked out of the craft recipe rewards.
Whitefish can now be caught all year.
Added Saw and Smelter to Carpenter and Blacksmith shops.
Added flour to General Store.
Adjusted Marsh grass to be less contrasting in the winter.
Adjusted crops sprites (Mint, Cranberry, Cattail).
Changed the description of compost, worm.
Improved back-up files system (now has 3 BU files and checks if corrupt before saving).
Bugs:
Fix turning in museum quests to Beryl when Adeline is dead.
Characters can no longer die twice in one day.
Mountain mine floor 17 dig spots will no longer spawn ghost carrots.
Fixed a bug caused by fainting before the garnishment cutscene.
Clock time display updates quicker when you load the game.
Fixed a bug that prevented the Continue button from working because of corrupted save files.
Fixed issues with files being overwritten when you play outside of steam.
Fixed Devy Mc. Devface file showing up in file select menu.
Fixed issue on file select menu being unable to scroll through files.
Processors will no longer consume materials after reaching a maximum stack of 99.
The cooking station will no longer let you cook inedible items instead of specific meat.
Fixed a bug that broke the quest menu when switching through it's tabs.
Various typos and grammar fixed.
