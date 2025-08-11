Hello explorers of Ahra Prime! 🌌

We’ve just updated the Hiraeth Demo to version 0.94, bringing some exciting new features:



🎯 Steam Achievements

Unlock 22 unique achievements — from survival milestones to hidden secrets. Can you find A stroke of luck?

More achievements will be added to the demo over time, but the full version will include many more — along with Steam trading cards and other extras that can’t be added to demos.

Some achievements, like A stroke of luck, may not be available just yet — but the next update is coming in just a few days.





Your Voice Matters – Keep ☵ HIRAETH Alive!

If you see potential in the demo:

💬 Leave a review on Steam — even a short one helps immensely

📣 Recommend it to others — share it with friends or on social media

⭐ Add the full game to your wishlist — ☵ HIRAETH enters Early Access this September!

These small actions make a huge difference for a solo indie dev without a marketing budget. Every wishlist, comment, and share helps HIRAETH reach more players — and keeps this project alive.

Thank you for being part of this journey. 💙



🏆 Steam Leaderboards Compete with other players in categories like:

Days Survived

Kilometers Walked

Creatures Killed

Locations Discovered

📊 Steam Stats Your progress is now tracked across sessions — deaths, level, distance, and more.

Leaderboards and Stats are technically implemented, but may take a few days to become fully visible . Even in the demo, there will be more categories soon — and the full version of ☵ HIRAETH will expand them even further.

This is just the beginning. We’re gathering feedback and preparing for the next phase of development. If you enjoyed the demo, wishlist the full version and share your thoughts!



🛠️ Other small changes since the demo launch a few days ago:

The separate Steam Hub for the demo is now live — previously, announcements were only visible on the main game page.

On Nesoi Island, in the first shelter, I’ve added a tool to repair terminals and other devices.

A control terminal has been added to the larger base, similar to those in other shelters.

When starting a new game, your Steam nickname is now auto-filled — but you can still change it.

I added a short gameplay video on the Steam demo page

More updates coming soon, this time I will focus mainly on technical fixes

See you in the flux, — Pawel, creator of HIRAETH