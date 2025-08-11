Hello everyone!
Here's a bundle of features I created that I didn't really have a theme for. Generally just quality of life improvements, but some more fun stuff too.
Additions
Added loading screens, complete with random background images and tips!
Added the ability to stay sprinting after a jump.
Added some new models and geometry to the Gym map.
Throwables are now affected by a player's momentum when thrown.
Changes & Fixes
Balls thrown out-of-bounds on the Gym map are now recovered and respawned on the half-court line.
Fixed a bug that disallowed non-host players from changing their player color in a multiplayer game.
Fixed a bug that caused the cursor to become invisible when you get disconnected from a game.
Players can no longer get two points for direct-impacting someone with a Dodgebomb in the Free-For-All game mode.
Changed files in this update