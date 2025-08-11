 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19560799 Edited 11 August 2025 – 23:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Here's a bundle of features I created that I didn't really have a theme for. Generally just quality of life improvements, but some more fun stuff too.

Additions

  • Added loading screens, complete with random background images and tips!

  • Added the ability to stay sprinting after a jump.

  • Added some new models and geometry to the Gym map.

  • Throwables are now affected by a player's momentum when thrown.

Changes & Fixes

  • Balls thrown out-of-bounds on the Gym map are now recovered and respawned on the half-court line.

  • Fixed a bug that disallowed non-host players from changing their player color in a multiplayer game.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the cursor to become invisible when you get disconnected from a game.

  • Players can no longer get two points for direct-impacting someone with a Dodgebomb in the Free-For-All game mode.

