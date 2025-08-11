Hello everyone!

Here's a bundle of features I created that I didn't really have a theme for. Generally just quality of life improvements, but some more fun stuff too.

Additions

Throwables are now affected by a player's momentum when thrown.

Added some new models and geometry to the Gym map.

Added the ability to stay sprinting after a jump.

Changes & Fixes

Balls thrown out-of-bounds on the Gym map are now recovered and respawned on the half-court line.

Fixed a bug that disallowed non-host players from changing their player color in a multiplayer game.

Fixed a bug that caused the cursor to become invisible when you get disconnected from a game.