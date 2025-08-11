 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19560794 Edited 11 August 2025 – 23:32:12 UTC by Wendy Share
- New control schemes for keyboards, for both Normal and Looney options.
- Fullscreen Switch key changed from 'F' to 'P'.
- Increased clarity on difficulty selection screen.
- Script updates to all cutscenes.
- Fixed how ranking calculates level time.
- Reduced space on disk.

