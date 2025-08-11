- Fixed sprite sorting issue where water details were rendering over island in telescope view
- Hover info no longer shows during first 5 seconds of combat, reducing initial clutter when loading into scene
- Cass Bay Games logo on splash screen
0.82.2 - Update to August Playtest
