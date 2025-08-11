 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19560714 Edited 11 August 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed sprite sorting issue where water details were rendering over island in telescope view
  2. Hover info no longer shows during first 5 seconds of combat, reducing initial clutter when loading into scene
  3. Cass Bay Games logo on splash screen

Changed files in this update

Windows macOS Depot 3747491
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link