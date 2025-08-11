Hello Car Traders!

New Auction Hall building and Car Auctions

Airport and Airplane system

Play Co-Op with all game features!

New Drift cars and Drift System

Purchasing a House and Land

Build a multi-storey office building

New Cars

Thank you on behalf of Rent A Car Simulator 24!

Rent A Car Simulator 24 early access Out Now !Here are some brand new features:We now have an Airport.Planes that operate continuously, landing and taking off from the airport have been added.You can see planes in the sky while buying, selling and renting cars in town.At the same time, you can go to the airport and challenge a plane coming towards you.You will be able to buy all of the houses in the world of Rent A Car Simulator 24. This means that you can be the sole ruler of the town where the game takes place 🙂There are 2 options for the houses you purchase;You can use it as a house and furnish it with your belongings.If you want, you can demolish your house, turn it into a parking area and park your vehicles there.