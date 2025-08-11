- Camp Stadium: Added crowd and overall polish.
- Hair Color: Fixed black hair appearing bluish; retuned and polished tones.
- Crowd Audio: Fixed cheers not triggering on crossbar/post hits (host-only bug).
- New Hairstyle: Added hair bun.
Small update and bug fixes 0.7.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update