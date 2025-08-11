 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19560681 Edited 11 August 2025 – 21:59:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Camp Stadium: Added crowd and overall polish.

- Hair Color: Fixed black hair appearing bluish; retuned and polished tones.

- Crowd Audio: Fixed cheers not triggering on crossbar/post hits (host-only bug).

- New Hairstyle: Added hair bun.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3468161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link