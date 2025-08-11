First part of our Stragglers changes. New units incoming in second half!

Gameplay changes:

Added difficulty settings that can be chosen before starting a new run

Made actions and items of creatures visible in their UI

Skins and hats for chosen units

New spell: Ritual of teleportation

Balancing changes:

Decreased night length from 8 to 6 in game hours and increased morning length from 4 to 6 hours.

Increased day length from 10 minutes to 15 minutes.

Balanced difficulty of specific days of survival mode for better experience.

Increased length of survival mode from 7 to 10 days.

Added set of upgrades to recruitment structures, which raise the recruitment cap.

Reduced all recruitment caps to 1, except for Gobbo hideout which was reduced to 2.

Bugfixes:

Fixed miscellaneous graphical issues - floating vines, clipping benches and meshes being cut off

Fixed godbeast behaviour feedbacks not being saved properly

Fixed bird animations

Fixed bug where beast tamer was terrified of sheer thought of going to distant animal

Fixed bugs where tamed rats either got so lazy that they were constantly staying in single place or kept stealing from the player

Fixed bugs where renamed characters were deadnamed in the relationship tab

Fixed bug where obelisks could not be attacked

Fixed issue where saves with upgradeable structures could not be loaded