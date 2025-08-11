First part of our Stragglers changes. New units incoming in second half!
Gameplay changes:
New spell: Ritual of teleportation
Skins and hats for chosen units
Made actions and items of creatures visible in their UI
Added difficulty settings that can be chosen before starting a new run
Balancing changes:
Day structure:
Increased day length from 10 minutes to 15 minutes.
Decreased night length from 8 to 6 in game hours and increased morning length from 4 to 6 hours.
Survival mode:
Increased length of survival mode from 7 to 10 days.
Increased difficulty of survival mode waves.
Balanced difficulty of specific days of survival mode for better experience.
Economy:
Reduced farms and economy structures passive incomes.
Recruitment:
Reduced all recruitment caps to 1, except for Gobbo hideout which was reduced to 2.
Added set of upgrades to recruitment structures, which raise the recruitment cap.
Bugfixes:
Fixed miscellaneous graphical issues - floating vines, clipping benches and meshes being cut off
Fixed godbeast behaviour feedbacks not being saved properly
Fixed bird animations
Fixed bug where beast tamer was terrified of sheer thought of going to distant animal
Fixed bugs where tamed rats either got so lazy that they were constantly staying in single place or kept stealing from the player
Fixed bugs where renamed characters were deadnamed in the relationship tab
Fixed bug where obelisks could not be attacked
Fixed issue where saves with upgradeable structures could not be loaded
Fixed bug where Shooting Tower structure did not deal any damage to hit enemies
