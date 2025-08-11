 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19560560 Edited 11 August 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

First part of our Stragglers changes. New units incoming in second half!

Gameplay changes:

  • New spell: Ritual of teleportation

  • Skins and hats for chosen units

  • Made actions and items of creatures visible in their UI

  • Added difficulty settings that can be chosen before starting a new run

Balancing changes:

  • Day structure:

    • Increased day length from 10 minutes to 15 minutes.

    • Decreased night length from 8 to 6 in game hours and increased morning length from 4 to 6 hours.

  • Survival mode:

    • Increased length of survival mode from 7 to 10 days.

    • Increased difficulty of survival mode waves.

    • Balanced difficulty of specific days of survival mode for better experience.

  • Economy:

    • Reduced farms and economy structures passive incomes.

  • Recruitment:

    • Reduced all recruitment caps to 1, except for Gobbo hideout which was reduced to 2.

    • Added set of upgrades to recruitment structures, which raise the recruitment cap.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed miscellaneous graphical issues - floating vines, clipping benches and meshes being cut off

  • Fixed godbeast behaviour feedbacks not being saved properly

  • Fixed bird animations

  • Fixed bug where beast tamer was terrified of sheer thought of going to distant animal

  • Fixed bugs where tamed rats either got so lazy that they were constantly staying in single place or kept stealing from the player

  • Fixed bugs where renamed characters were deadnamed in the relationship tab

  • Fixed bug where obelisks could not be attacked

  • Fixed issue where saves with upgradeable structures could not be loaded

  • Fixed bug where Shooting Tower structure did not deal any damage to hit enemies

Changed files in this update

Depot 3133651
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link