11 August 2025 Build 19560515
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes & Balance
  • [REDACTED] can no longer receive the effects of Enthusiastic Infestation


Bug Fixes
  • Spreadable status conditions should no longer spread to friendly targets
  • Spreading Bolt no longer shows a Burning visual effect

