Dear skufs, and quadrobers!

To celebrate half a year since the game's release, there's a 20% discount for two weeks.

Huge thanks to everyone who has already supported the project, and to all those who decide to do so. Thank you for this journey, and enjoy the game!

Also, I invite you to check out my new game, which I've been working on for 4 years — Souls of the Dead. It features a mechanic that many people liked in "The Walking Dead": a zombie is alive as long as its brain is intact, and if an NPC-human (if the brain is not damaged) dies, it will eventually rise as a zombie.