12 August 2025 Build 19560499 Edited 12 August 2025 – 12:52:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Thank you for all the feedback we've gotten since yesterday's MESA update, we're looking through it all now, fixing bugs and adjusting things!

We released some smaller patches yesterday addressing some of the issues like invisible walls - sorry about that one lol

Here's a little update with some fixes to address some more issues!

FIXES

  • Fixed “Strange Gem” not having the correct name

  • Fixed issue where dynamite would not explode if placed in a backpack

  • Fixed issue where dynamite explosion caused performance issues

  • Fixed issue where if the hosting player was dead, sometimes new backpacks would de-spawn when lighting campfires

  • Fixed issue where 24 Karat badge would not trigger correctly

We'll keep looking into the things you report - the best way to report bugs is either on Discord, Steam Forums, or directly email us support@landfall.se

Don't forget to join the Discord Quest to get the Bing Bong badge before the 17th of August!

-Aggro Crab and Landfall

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3527291
