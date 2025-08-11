Content Adjustments:

• [Altar of the Lord] event reward changed from [learn a random Level 4 spell] to [learn Earthquake, Meteor Swarm, Tsunami and Turbulence].

• [Watchtower] event's recruitment option now allows selecting a specific unit.

• [Elemental Altar] event type changed from [Danger] to [Battle] (difficulty and rewards unchanged).

• [Sky Sentinel] and [Demon Hunter]'s abilities consolidated under the "Counter" keyword (effect remains unchanged).



Balance:

• [Advisor] (1/1 On turn start: Gain 1 TP → 0/2 On draw: Gain 1 strength)

• [Reaper] (4/3 On death: Return to hand → 4/4 On death: Return to deck)

• [Mage's Notebook] (Common → Uncommon)

• [Alchemist's Belt] (Uncommon → Rare)

• [Blood Crystal] (Common → Uncommon)



Bug Fixed:

• Fixed an issue where [Master Key] did not function correctly.

• Corrected text descriptions for certain commanders' abilities.

• Fixed an issue where unit death effects could trigger multiple times under specific conditions.

• Fixed an issue where [On damage taken] effects still triggered even when damage was blocked by [Mage Shield].