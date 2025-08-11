 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19560340 Edited 11 August 2025 – 21:19:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Content Adjustments:
• [Altar of the Lord] event reward changed from [learn a random Level 4 spell] to [learn Earthquake, Meteor Swarm, Tsunami and Turbulence].
• [Watchtower] event's recruitment option now allows selecting a specific unit.
• [Elemental Altar] event type changed from [Danger] to [Battle] (difficulty and rewards unchanged).
• [Sky Sentinel] and [Demon Hunter]'s abilities consolidated under the "Counter" keyword (effect remains unchanged).

Balance:
• [Advisor] (1/1 On turn start: Gain 1 TP → 0/2 On draw: Gain 1 strength)
• [Reaper] (4/3 On death: Return to hand → 4/4 On death: Return to deck)
• [Mage's Notebook] (Common → Uncommon)
• [Alchemist's Belt] (Uncommon → Rare)
• [Blood Crystal] (Common → Uncommon)

Bug Fixed:
• Fixed an issue where [Master Key] did not function correctly.
• Corrected text descriptions for certain commanders' abilities.
• Fixed an issue where unit death effects could trigger multiple times under specific conditions.
• Fixed an issue where [On damage taken] effects still triggered even when damage was blocked by [Mage Shield].

Changed files in this update

Depot 2723501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link